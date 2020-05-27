All apartments in Newport
Last updated May 27 2020 at 6:03 PM

244 Gibbs Avenue

244 Gibbs Avenue · (513) 746-9830
Location

244 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Eustis-Easton's Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2348 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Amazing designer furnished home on centrally located Gibbs Ave. Short walk to beaches, restaurants, shopping, Tennis Hall of Fame, downtown Newport and the mansions on Bellevue Ave. This home is maticulously maintained and ready to move in... Completely furnished, including linens, kitchen essentials, outside lounge/patio furniture, bikes, kayaks, washer/dryer & much more!
* This home is not available June, July & August 2020

Rental Rates:
October - May $4000/month
June $8,000;
July, August & September $10,000/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

