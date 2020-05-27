244 Gibbs Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

Amazing designer furnished home on centrally located Gibbs Ave. Short walk to beaches, restaurants, shopping, Tennis Hall of Fame, downtown Newport and the mansions on Bellevue Ave. This home is maticulously maintained and ready to move in... Completely furnished, including linens, kitchen essentials, outside lounge/patio furniture, bikes, kayaks, washer/dryer & much more!

* This home is not available June, July & August 2020



Rental Rates:

October - May $4000/month

June $8,000;

July, August & September $10,000/month