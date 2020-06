Amenities

Summer rental, available July and August. This beautiful townhouse in Brick Market Place features two-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a dining room, galley kitchen and living room with deck. The location is steps from Newport Harbor and the bustling shopping district along the waterfront. Easy walking to Bellevue Avenue, Newport mansions, Easton’s Beach and more. Also available as a Winter rental, see MLS 1251511.