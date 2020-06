Amenities

Steps away from downtown Newport, this first floor 1500 sq/ft furnished apartment has gleaming hardwood floors, oriental rugs, kitchen, dining room (large oak table seats 12), sun porch, living room, 3 bedrooms (2 Queens, 1 King), 1 baths, washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchen and relaxing yard with tables, chairs and a gas grill for barbecuing. Onsite garage parking for one car. Rent includes cable, heat, hot water, water and sewer. Also available for the summer season for $18k!