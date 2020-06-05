All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:07 PM

21 Warner Street

21 Warner Street · (401) 556-9563
Location

21 Warner Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
AVAILABLE JULY-AUGUST. Newly renovated one bed one bath second-floor condo with loft bed/office in two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to the War College and 10 min to the NUWC gate. This 1800s house was just rebuilt to offer central air, modern appliances and furnishings, hardwood floors, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, memory foam mattresses, 4k TVs, laundry, keyless entry, a large west-facing deck with outdoor furniture and views of the sunset over the Newport Bridge, and lots of natural light. Its location provides immediate access on and off the bridge or rotary, quiet nights in a charming off-broadway neighborhood adjacent to the historic cemetery, short walks to the shops and restaurants of Broadway and Thames St and the waterfront along the harbor, and off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Warner Street have any available units?
21 Warner Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Warner Street have?
Some of 21 Warner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Warner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Warner Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Warner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 21 Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Warner Street does offer parking.
Does 21 Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Warner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Warner Street have a pool?
No, 21 Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Warner Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Warner Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Warner Street has units with air conditioning.
