21 Warner Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking key fob access

AVAILABLE JULY-AUGUST. Newly renovated one bed one bath second-floor condo with loft bed/office in two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to the War College and 10 min to the NUWC gate. This 1800s house was just rebuilt to offer central air, modern appliances and furnishings, hardwood floors, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, memory foam mattresses, 4k TVs, laundry, keyless entry, a large west-facing deck with outdoor furniture and views of the sunset over the Newport Bridge, and lots of natural light. Its location provides immediate access on and off the bridge or rotary, quiet nights in a charming off-broadway neighborhood adjacent to the historic cemetery, short walks to the shops and restaurants of Broadway and Thames St and the waterfront along the harbor, and off-street parking.