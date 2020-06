Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated top to bottom and located in the heart of Historic Hill. You'll love the glistening hardwood floors located throughout, the sunny open layout and the stunning all white kitchen. Park your car in your one off street parking spot and walk to Bannister's Wharf in 4 minutes. Sorry no pets. Available for summer 2020 at $4500/month.