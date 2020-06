Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Available fall 2020. This spacious three-bedroom home has plenty of space for everyone and extra spots for visitors too. The lower level is finished with a game room and den as well as an extra bedroom for company. Fabulous ocean view from the deck, living and dining room. Enjoy easy access to Ocean Avenue, Castle Hill, downtown Newport. Plenty of parking, central air, laundry in the lower level, deck, sun porch, large yard. Dogs are negotiable.