Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Winter Rental, July to June, 2020. Spacious first level condo located on the back of the building with a private deck and yard area. Updated kitchen and bath. Just bring your suitcase and settle in for the winter! Monthly rent includes heat, electric and cable. There is a coin-operated laundry room on the same floor as the unit. Owner will consider shorter-term and may be flexible on start and end dates.