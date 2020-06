Amenities

Available November 1 2020 for a winter or yearly rental. 1 bedroom, furnished or unfurnished rental in walking distance to broadway restaurants, bars and shops. Flexible lease terms. This first floor unit features hardwood floors and renovated bathroom. Also included is 1 off street parking space, a washer and dryer on site, and a HD TV. No Smoking, References and credit check required.