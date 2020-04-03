All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 10 Braman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
10 Braman Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

10 Braman Street

10 Braman Street · (401) 529-9275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10 Braman Street, Newport, RI 02840
The Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
***WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021*** GORGEOUS STUDENT RENTAL (AVAILABLE FOR FURNISHED WINTER LEASE ONLY) mere steps from the cobblestones of Upper Thames Street! This smart AND sexy rental option has efficient gas heat, newer furnishings, parking for two, and A SHIMMERING IN-GROUND POOL! One of the few rentals in Newport proper to offer pool access for tenants and guests, this apartment is a rare offering. Call or text today for a next-day showing. ***IN LIGHT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS ARE BEING CONDUCTED VIRTUALLY, VIA VIDEO TOUR. EMAIL ME FOR TOUR LINKS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Braman Street have any available units?
10 Braman Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Braman Street have?
Some of 10 Braman Street's amenities include parking, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Braman Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Braman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Braman Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Braman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 10 Braman Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Braman Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Braman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Braman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Braman Street have a pool?
Yes, 10 Braman Street has a pool.
Does 10 Braman Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Braman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Braman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Braman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Braman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Braman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Braman Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity