10 Braman Street

***WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021*** GORGEOUS STUDENT RENTAL (AVAILABLE FOR FURNISHED WINTER LEASE ONLY) mere steps from the cobblestones of Upper Thames Street! This smart AND sexy rental option has efficient gas heat, newer furnishings, parking for two, and A SHIMMERING IN-GROUND POOL! One of the few rentals in Newport proper to offer pool access for tenants and guests, this apartment is a rare offering. Call or text today for a next-day showing. ***IN LIGHT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS ARE BEING CONDUCTED VIRTUALLY, VIA VIDEO TOUR. EMAIL ME FOR TOUR LINKS***