Apartments at Remington Pond

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard online portal

Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island. Several colleges including Brown University, Rhode Island college, and New England Institute of Technology are less than 15 miles away. We make sure we take care of our residents, offering them generous parking, on-site maintenance, on-site laundry, and a wonderful sense of community. To us, our residents are more than just apartment numbers. Give us a call; we would love to show you around our home.