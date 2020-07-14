All apartments in Kent County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Apartments at Remington Pond

315 Cowesett Ave · (401) 307-4887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI 02893

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305-804 · Avail. now

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 337-301 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartments at Remington Pond.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island. Several colleges including Brown University, Rhode Island college, and New England Institute of Technology are less than 15 miles away. We make sure we take care of our residents, offering them generous parking, on-site maintenance, on-site laundry, and a wonderful sense of community. To us, our residents are more than just apartment numbers. Give us a call; we would love to show you around our home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50.00 key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apartments at Remington Pond have any available units?
Apartments at Remington Pond has 2 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Apartments at Remington Pond have?
Some of Apartments at Remington Pond's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartments at Remington Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Apartments at Remington Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apartments at Remington Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartments at Remington Pond is pet friendly.
Does Apartments at Remington Pond offer parking?
Yes, Apartments at Remington Pond offers parking.
Does Apartments at Remington Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, Apartments at Remington Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartments at Remington Pond have a pool?
No, Apartments at Remington Pond does not have a pool.
Does Apartments at Remington Pond have accessible units?
No, Apartments at Remington Pond does not have accessible units.
Does Apartments at Remington Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartments at Remington Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does Apartments at Remington Pond have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Apartments at Remington Pond has units with air conditioning.
