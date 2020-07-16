26 Providence St.

Amenities
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893
-$1500 per month
-Oil Heat is Included!
-Single Family Home
-3 Bedrooms w/ Large Closet Spaces (See Video for Sizes)
-1 Full Bathroom w/ Stand Up Shower!
-Medium Living Space w/ Plug In AC
-Medium Kitchen Area
-Kitchen features Medium Refrigerator, 4-Burner Stove, and Double Bin Stainless Steel Sink w/ Spray Nozzle
-PLENTY of Large Cabinets in Kitchen
-Front Porch Area, features Carpet Flooring
-Home features mostly Laminate Wood Flooring
-2 Off Street Parking Spots
-Garage Access
-Oil Heat is included!
-Medium Backyard
-Preferably, No Pets
-Washer and Dryer available in Basement!
-Pay Rent Online
-File Maintenance Requests Online
-Chat With Staff Live 24/7
-New Tenant Receives Nexus Welcome Package
REQUIREMENTS:
*1st months rent and equal security deposit required for move in
**Must pass background investigation
***$25 Application Fee (Per adult 18 and over)
****Gross (Before Tax) Monthly Income Must Be At Least 3X Monthly Rent (Must Provide Proof)
