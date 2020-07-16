26 Providence St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking e-payments garage online portal

26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893



Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEqsKrMAEf0



(Copy and Paste Link Into Browser)



-$1500 per month



-Oil Heat is Included!



Amenities:



-Single Family Home

-3 Bedrooms w/ Large Closet Spaces (See Video for Sizes)

-1 Full Bathroom w/ Stand Up Shower!

-Medium Living Space w/ Plug In AC

-Medium Kitchen Area

-Kitchen features Medium Refrigerator, 4-Burner Stove, and Double Bin Stainless Steel Sink w/ Spray Nozzle

-PLENTY of Large Cabinets in Kitchen

-Front Porch Area, features Carpet Flooring

-Home features mostly Laminate Wood Flooring

-2 Off Street Parking Spots

-Garage Access

-Oil Heat is included!

-Medium Backyard

-Preferably, No Pets

-Washer and Dryer available in Basement!

-Pay Rent Online

-File Maintenance Requests Online

-Chat With Staff Live 24/7

-New Tenant Receives Nexus Welcome Package



REQUIREMENTS:

*1st months rent and equal security deposit required for move in

**Must pass background investigation

***$25 Application Fee (Per adult 18 and over)

****Gross (Before Tax) Monthly Income Must Be At Least 3X Monthly Rent (Must Provide Proof)



Text Nexus Text Assist at 888-98-NEXUS to schedule a showing ASAP



Reply to this ad by EMAIL with your mobile number and a Nexus Agent will contact you ASAP for a showing



Call NEXUS today to schedule a showing at a moments notice at (401) 288-1117



Curious About Nexus?

View Our Reviews Here! (https://plus.google.com/+Nexri/posts)



Benefits of Renting With NEXUS

-24/7 Response Line

-Online Portal for all Tenants

-Epayments

-Easy Maintenance Request Submission

-Key Copying Service

-Regular Inspections for Preventative Maintenance

-Skilled & Responsive Staff

-Notary Public Service



Nexus Property Management

"Connecting You to Better Living"



RI/MA Website - www.NexRI.com

Corporate Website - www.Nexuspropertymanagement.com