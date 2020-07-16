All apartments in Kent County
26 Providence St.
26 Providence St
26 Providence St

26 Providence Street · (401) 288-1117
Location

26 Providence Street, Kent County, RI 02893

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
garage
online portal
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893

Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEqsKrMAEf0

(Copy and Paste Link Into Browser)

-$1500 per month

-Oil Heat is Included!

Amenities:

-Single Family Home
-3 Bedrooms w/ Large Closet Spaces (See Video for Sizes)
-1 Full Bathroom w/ Stand Up Shower!
-Medium Living Space w/ Plug In AC
-Medium Kitchen Area
-Kitchen features Medium Refrigerator, 4-Burner Stove, and Double Bin Stainless Steel Sink w/ Spray Nozzle
-PLENTY of Large Cabinets in Kitchen
-Front Porch Area, features Carpet Flooring
-Home features mostly Laminate Wood Flooring
-2 Off Street Parking Spots
-Garage Access
-Oil Heat is included!
-Medium Backyard
-Preferably, No Pets
-Washer and Dryer available in Basement!
-Pay Rent Online
-File Maintenance Requests Online
-Chat With Staff Live 24/7
-New Tenant Receives Nexus Welcome Package

REQUIREMENTS:
*1st months rent and equal security deposit required for move in
**Must pass background investigation
***$25 Application Fee (Per adult 18 and over)
****Gross (Before Tax) Monthly Income Must Be At Least 3X Monthly Rent (Must Provide Proof)

Text Nexus Text Assist at 888-98-NEXUS to schedule a showing ASAP

Reply to this ad by EMAIL with your mobile number and a Nexus Agent will contact you ASAP for a showing

Call NEXUS today to schedule a showing at a moments notice at (401) 288-1117

Curious About Nexus?
View Our Reviews Here! (https://plus.google.com/+Nexri/posts)

Benefits of Renting With NEXUS
-24/7 Response Line
-Online Portal for all Tenants
-Epayments
-Easy Maintenance Request Submission
-Key Copying Service
-Regular Inspections for Preventative Maintenance
-Skilled & Responsive Staff
-Notary Public Service

Nexus Property Management
"Connecting You to Better Living"

RI/MA Website - www.NexRI.com
Corporate Website - www.Nexuspropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

