101 Marlborough Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

101 Marlborough Street

101 Marlborough Street · (401) 787-2460
Location

101 Marlborough Street, Kent County, RI 02818

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare 3-bedroom rental opportunity in the heart of East Greenwich's Hill & Harbour District. Perfectly positioned between Main Street and the waterfront. This apartment offers a great layout with an open concept. A nice private entry offers a mudroom and coat closet. From there, a staircase brings you to the 1,000+sf top floor. A galley kitchen opens up to a large living room and cozy dining space. The hallway runs down to all 3 bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom offering a tub/shower. Additional features include: washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, 2 off-street parking spots (on street parking available for those with more than 2 cars) and a private entrance. Great combination of condition and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Marlborough Street have any available units?
101 Marlborough Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Marlborough Street have?
Some of 101 Marlborough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Marlborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Marlborough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Marlborough Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Marlborough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 101 Marlborough Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Marlborough Street offers parking.
Does 101 Marlborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Marlborough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Marlborough Street have a pool?
No, 101 Marlborough Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Marlborough Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Marlborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Marlborough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Marlborough Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Marlborough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Marlborough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
