101 Marlborough Street

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Rare 3-bedroom rental opportunity in the heart of East Greenwich's Hill & Harbour District. Perfectly positioned between Main Street and the waterfront. This apartment offers a great layout with an open concept. A nice private entry offers a mudroom and coat closet. From there, a staircase brings you to the 1,000+sf top floor. A galley kitchen opens up to a large living room and cozy dining space. The hallway runs down to all 3 bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom offering a tub/shower. Additional features include: washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, 2 off-street parking spots (on street parking available for those with more than 2 cars) and a private entrance. Great combination of condition and location!