Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:02 AM

600 North Broadway Avenue

600 North Broadway · (401) 255-2578
Location

600 North Broadway, East Providence, RI 02914
Watchemocket

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury condo ideally located near the Henderson Bridge and the East Side of Providence. This sunlit unit boasts a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with a large adjacent dining area. An expansive living area extends from the dining space which could serve as an extension of the entertaining space and/or flex space for a small home office. Sparkling hardwoods adorn the living areas and bedrooms and the entire unit was recently painted. The master suite features a 12x14 bedroom, a grand walk-in closet, separate granite vanity and its own bathroom with granite counter and glass framed shower. The second bedroom also features a large closet and is adjacent to the second full bath with granite vanity, tub and shower and stacked laundry closet! This ideal "surban" condo offers plenty of space for comfortable living with one highly desirable "close to the East Side and downtown PVD" location. Enjoy amenities such as 2 assigned parking spots, a locked storage unit in a separate building, community green space and a community room as you maximize condo living in this conveniently located luxury unit; a mere stone's throw from Wayland Square, the hospitals and Brown University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 North Broadway Avenue have any available units?
600 North Broadway Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 North Broadway Avenue have?
Some of 600 North Broadway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 North Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 North Broadway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 North Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 North Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Providence.
Does 600 North Broadway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 North Broadway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 600 North Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 North Broadway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 North Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 North Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 North Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 North Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 North Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 North Broadway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 North Broadway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 North Broadway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
