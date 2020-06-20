600 North Broadway Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury condo ideally located near the Henderson Bridge and the East Side of Providence. This sunlit unit boasts a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with a large adjacent dining area. An expansive living area extends from the dining space which could serve as an extension of the entertaining space and/or flex space for a small home office. Sparkling hardwoods adorn the living areas and bedrooms and the entire unit was recently painted. The master suite features a 12x14 bedroom, a grand walk-in closet, separate granite vanity and its own bathroom with granite counter and glass framed shower. The second bedroom also features a large closet and is adjacent to the second full bath with granite vanity, tub and shower and stacked laundry closet! This ideal "surban" condo offers plenty of space for comfortable living with one highly desirable "close to the East Side and downtown PVD" location. Enjoy amenities such as 2 assigned parking spots, a locked storage unit in a separate building, community green space and a community room as you maximize condo living in this conveniently located luxury unit; a mere stone's throw from Wayland Square, the hospitals and Brown University.