Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust... but we're almost 100% complete with this AMAZING & UNIQUE RENTAL UNIT!! This AMERICAN DISABILITIES ACT (ADA) CERTIFIED Apartment is 100% GROUND LEVEL!! This is UNIT #6 at the TAUNTON AVE RESIDENCES in the heart of East Providence! It's nearly finished so we thought you;d like to see how nicely the space has been transformed!! This is last residential unit left in the building and it is the ONLY unit in the building that offers a PRIVATE ENTRY for greater privacy. At 902 Sq.Ft. This 1st Floor/Rear Loft Style Apartment is HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE with 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths and NO STAIRS AT ALL!!! Everything is NEW, NEW and NEW... from floor to ceiling!! Great alternative to East Side living with easy on/off access to 195 and only minutes from Downtown Providence. You'll enjoy Hardwood Floors; 10 Foot Ceilings; Stainless Steel Appliances (to be installed); Central Air Conditioning; In-Unit Laundry; Granite Kitchen & Bathroom Counters along with Granite window sills throughout! The Kitchen also features Hard Maple Cabinets with Soft Close Doors. City conveniences with privacy! Completion expected by the first week of June 2020. Every unit also comes with two parking spaces in a tenant-only parking lot with (24-Hour) security surveillance in the rear of the building. Background check required. Minimum One Year Lease. No smoking. Small Pets are negotiable. CALL TODAY and COME HOME to EAST PROVIDENCE!!