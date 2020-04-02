Home
Renter Life
Research
Rental Management
Company News

Utilities

Your utility bill often goes overlooked when budgeting for your apartment. Find out everything you need to know about utilities and their costs.
How to Keep Your Utility Bill Low While in Quarantine
April 2nd
Which Utilities do Landlords and Tenants Pay?
March 22nd
How to Save Money on Utilities in the Summer
March 21st
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
March 20th
How to Split the Utility Bill with your Roommates
March 18th
How to Save Money on Utilities?
February 9th
How to Lower Your Utility Bill in Winter?
January 14th
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
December 20th
How Much do Utilities Cost in an Apartment?
November 5th
Apartments for rent in our top cities
Atlanta, GAAustin, TXCharlotte, NCChicago, ILDallas, TXDenver, COFort Worth, TX
Houston, TXIndianapolis, INJacksonville, FLLos Angeles, CANashville, TNNew York, NYPhiladelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZSan Antonio, TXSan Diego, CASan Francisco, CASeattle, WAWashington, DC