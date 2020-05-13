Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Home
Renter Life
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Apartment Hunting
Applying for an Apartment
Best Cities
Budgeting for an Apartment
Local Guide
Renting 101
Renting Accessible Apartments
Renting with Pets
Renting with Roommates
Apartment Living
Apartment Living 101
Cleaning Your Space
Decorating Your Space
Entertaining in your Apartment
Just for Fun
Living with Pets
Living with Roommates
Organizing Your Space
Personal Finance
Utilities
Apartment Moving
Furnishing Your Apartment
Local Moving Guide
Moving 101
Planning the Move
Best Cities
Looking for the top-ranked cities for singles, families, and career satisfaction? We've got you covered. Check out our best city lists, back by data.
Best Metros for College Graduates in 2020
May 13th
The Best & Worst Metros for Dating 2020
February 5th
Best Cities for Pets 2019
November 5th
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
September 16th
Report Card: What Are the Best U.S. Cities for College Graduates?
May 22nd
The Best Places to Live in Texas 2019
May 15th
Best Cities for Families in California
April 26th
Best Cities for Families in Texas
April 25th
Best Cities for Families 2019
April 17th
Which US City Is Best for Families? You Will Never Guess!
April 17th
Best Cities for Job Satisfaction
March 12th
Best City for Single Women, New Study Finds
February 19th
1
2
Apartments for rent in our top cities
Atlanta, GA
Austin, TX
Charlotte, NC
Chicago, IL
Dallas, TX
Denver, CO
Fort Worth, TX
Houston, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Jacksonville, FL
Los Angeles, CA
Nashville, TN
New York, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZ
San Antonio, TX
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
Seattle, WA
Washington, DC