Neighborhood Guide: Capitol Hill, Denver

Modera Cap Hill

The Capitol Hill neighborhood, affectionately called “Cap Hill”, is the heart of Denver. It houses - you guessed it - the state’s capitol building as well as some of Denver’s most historic and beautiful homes. With amazing cultural and entertainment opportunities, this neighborhood thrums with excitement all day, every day. From the seat of the state government, to local small business, to charming restaurants and coffee shops, Cap Hill is where life happens in Denver. Wondering if Capitol Hill is for you? Read on to find out!

Types of Homes

Cruising through Cap Hill, you see jaw-dropping mansions from the era of silver barons as well as stately Victorian homes converted into multi-family dwellings. Poets Row is a charming street where all the centenarian apartment buildings have the names of nineteenth-century authors. One adorable studio in the Louisa May Alcott building? - Coming right up!

Cap Hill has apartments to spare, making it a popular location for students, families and young professionals. There are also many grandiose, historic single family-houses, though these sell like lightning and usually come with a hefty price tag. With so many beautiful apartment options available, no need to worry about that.

Parking in Cap Hill is famously challenging, so unless your building provides parking or your house has off-street spots, you might as well sell that car and buy a bike or a public transit pass. The neighborhood is on main bus routes on its north, west, and southern borders, so getting around is especially easy. If you have a car, make sure to ask about parking when touring apartments!

Cap Hill’s Landscape

A defining feature of Cap Hill is its unbeatable walkability. As the center of the city, residents here can stroll to some of the best attractions in the city. Biking more your style? Try out the seemingly infinite amount of bike lanes and trails. There are even a variety of grocery stores within easy walking distance (Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Safeway).

The northern boundary of Cap Hill is the iconic Colfax Avenue which has thriving shops and restaurants. Just northwest of the neighborhood lies Civic Center Park, where you can enjoy free group exercise classes in the Greek amphitheater or visit the impressive main branch of the Denver Public Library. To the east are the lovely Cheeseman Park and the Denver Botanical Gardens, where Denverites picnic and play badminton as if their lives depended on it. The western boundary of the park is Broadway, the bustling street dividing the city into east and west.

Must-See Attractions

In addition to ogling the gorgeous homes, there is tons to do in Cap Hill. When it comes to drinking, you can find locals at the beatnik piano bar, Charlie Brown’s, or the rowdy but lovely Governor’s Park. Or perhaps they’re stocking up for a house party at Argonaut - Denver’s best-stocked liquor store employed by knowledgeable staff.

Two of Denver’s best museums reside in the neighborhood: the interactive History Colorado Museum and the (“Unsinkable”) Molly Brown House - the preserved residence of one of the Titanic’s most illustrious survivors.

Check out Denverites’ favorite foodie restaurants: City O’City, Steuben’s, Bang Up the Elephant, or Jelly for inventive, trendy, and mind-blowingly good food.

In a Nutshell...

Whether it’s architectural beauty, quick and delicious food, proximity to lovely parks, or just a friendly, urban atmosphere, Cap Hill has something to appeal to every taste and is a wonderful place to make your home in the Mile High City.