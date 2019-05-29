Neighborhood Guide: LoDo, Denver

SOVA

If you’re trying to decide where to move in Denver, the Lower Downtown neighborhood (AKA LoDo) is an ideal choice if you love having something to do at all hours of the day and night. Here you’ll find cute coffee shops and excellent steakhouses, as well as plenty of live music and comedy. To learn more, keep reading this guide to moving to LoDo.

High Rises and High End

LoDo is a concentrated, all-hours party zone filled with high rise apartments and renovated warehouse lofts. Many of these options feature pools, rooftop lounges, and balconies with views of Coors Field or Confluence Park. Although generally high-end and more expensive than some other parts of the city, you can still find affordable options within the neighborhood.

An Ideal Location

LoDo is Denver’s oldest neighborhood and has remained the center of activity ever since its earliest days. The 16th Street Mall is an outdoor mall full of shops, restaurants, and cinemas that runs through the Central Business District. The mall begins in LoDo and extends east for many blocks. Take the free “Mall Ride” from Union Station all the way to Civic Center Park or stop anywhere along the way for a bite to eat or some street entertainment.

On the northwest border of LoDo, you’ll find the scenic South Platte River. Here you can stroll on miles of trails, play frisbee among the sculptures of Commons Park, or even kayak through the rapids of Confluence Park.

Pleasant pedestrian bridges cross the Platte and I-70 to connect LoDo to the charming Highlands neighborhood. Here you can get a meal in a restored Victorian home or eat ice cream at the 30-foot tall milk pail that is Little Man Ice Cream.

A Sports Fan's Paradise

LoDo truly has something fun for everyone. Sports nuts will rejoice on game days as the streets come alive with fans on their way to see the Rockies at Coors Field (baseball). A bit further down the road lies the Pepsi Center - home of the Colorado Avalanche (hockey) and the Colorado Mammoth (lacrosse). A short walk further down the South Platte Trail will take you to the Mile High Stadium, the home field of the Denver Broncos (football).

Denver’s main transportation hub, Union Station, is one of LoDo’s main attractions. Built into beautiful historic buildings or daring, modern architecture, you can find sports, live entertainment, great dining, shopping, and excellent parks. Just about anything a city lover could ever ask for is in these compact, exciting few blocks.

LoDo also brims with opportunities for shopaholics and foodies. Cute boutiques, excellent steakhouses, peaceful coffee shops, and endless healthy vegetarian and gluten-free-friendly restaurants dot these streets. The highest concentration is found in Larimer Square, a magical block lit up by sparkling lights year-round.

Live music, live comedy, and live trivia abound. And, of course, never forget about Denver’s beer. One of its proudest local industries, Denver residents love microbreweries. LoDo is home to the famous multi-story Wynkoop Brewery, owned by former Denver mayor John Hickenlooper.

Things to Keep in Mind

If you are just about sold on making the move to LoDo, make sure that these last few LoDo-specific elements fit your lifestyle.

Parking and traffic: This is a busy part of town and driving at certain times of the day can be a real drag. Parking availability varies by building, and searching for street parking will drive you crazy. That’s probably why so many people who enjoy a car-free life move to the area. You can get anywhere in the city easily by one of the many forms of public transportation leaving Union Station all day or by the matrix of bike trails and lanes that spider out from the area.

Pets: Denverites are passionate about their pups, and despite the inevitability of apartment-living in LoDo, many folks still love having dogs.Walks at Commons Park and even on sidewalks downtown allow pet-owners to keep their animals active, although it can be a lot of work when there aren’t many big spaces in which to let them run around.

Hustle & Bustle: If you love peace and quiet, LoDo might not be for you. You can absolutely find apartments that are quiet as a church. However, the moment you step outside, though, you’ll be met with all the hubbub and excitement of a big city.