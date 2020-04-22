Home
Renter Life
Research
Rental Management
Company News

Applying for an Apartment

Found the apartment of your dreams, and ready to apply? Find out everything you need to send in your application and secure the apartment.
What is a Lease Agreement? Everything Renters Should Know
April 22nd
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
October 15th
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
March 23rd
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
March 23rd
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
March 22nd
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
March 22nd
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
March 22nd
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
March 20th
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
March 20th
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
March 19th
Rental References for Your Apartment Application
March 19th
The Apartment Application Process: What You Need to Know
December 12th
Apartments for rent in our top cities
Atlanta, GAAustin, TXCharlotte, NCChicago, ILDallas, TXDenver, COFort Worth, TX
Houston, TXIndianapolis, INJacksonville, FLLos Angeles, CANashville, TNNew York, NYPhiladelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZSan Antonio, TXSan Diego, CASan Francisco, CASeattle, WAWashington, DC