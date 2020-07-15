Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard dog park internet access

Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting. The spacious grounds and tasteful décor will accommodate your lifestyle and enhance the quality of day-to-day living. A warm staff and outstanding service will make the difference.Situated in a quiet country setting in York, PA, minutes from Route 30, with shopping, schools and restaurants located nearby, you can ease back and enjoy a convenient, comfortable lifestyle.