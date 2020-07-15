All apartments in York
Rolling Hills
Rolling Hills

1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D ·
Location

1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA 17408
Shiloh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14G · Avail. Aug 28

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rolling Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
dog park
internet access
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting. The spacious grounds and tasteful décor will accommodate your lifestyle and enhance the quality of day-to-day living. A warm staff and outstanding service will make the difference.Situated in a quiet country setting in York, PA, minutes from Route 30, with shopping, schools and restaurants located nearby, you can ease back and enjoy a convenient, comfortable lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rolling Hills have any available units?
Rolling Hills has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Rolling Hills have?
Some of Rolling Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rolling Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Rolling Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rolling Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Rolling Hills is pet friendly.
Does Rolling Hills offer parking?
Yes, Rolling Hills offers parking.
Does Rolling Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rolling Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rolling Hills have a pool?
No, Rolling Hills does not have a pool.
Does Rolling Hills have accessible units?
No, Rolling Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Rolling Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rolling Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Rolling Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rolling Hills has units with air conditioning.
