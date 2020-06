Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor. It has Washer and Dryer hook up on the 2nd floor for convenience along with a spacious bedroom and newly renovated full bath. The 3rd floor bedroom has a generous closet space. Small yard in the rear. One parking space in the front.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Esta casa est ubicada en el bloque 200 de East Franklin Way. Tiene conexin para lavadora y secadora, tiene patio y acceso al stano. El inquilino es responsable de todos los servicios pblicos.



(RLNE5587641)