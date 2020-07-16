All apartments in York County
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

6767 CLUB FARM ROAD

6767 Club Farm Rd · (717) 690-1857
Location

6767 Club Farm Rd, York County, PA 17360

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6767 CLUB FARM ROAD · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
gym
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! 6767 Club Farm Road, York (Springfield Township) - SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! ON GAMING GROUNDS WITH GUNS AND DOGS
Enjoy the beauty of country living on a large gaming park with gun range and dog training association in Springfield Township (will hear shooting and dogs barking). DALLASTOWN SCHOOLS. 3 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms (w/ walk through) and large closets and carpet, large bathroom w/tub & shower and washer/dryer hookup and room for a folding table or hanging rack, living room w/ceiling fan and carpet, eat-in kitchen w/electric stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinets and breakfast bar, attic for storage, concrete basement w/ workbench area and weight room, replacement windows, large front porch with swing, large rear porch, nice yard with area for fire pit and picnic table and shed for mower. Tenant mows yard and shovels driveway and walkways. Greenway walking trail nearby to Loganville and close to Nixon Park. Minutes to I-83. $1195/mo plus pay electric, oil, propane and trash . Tenant occupied through June 30th. 24 hour notice for all showings and must meet criteria before shown.

***DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT***

UTILITIES: Tenant pays electric, oil, propane and trash. Renter's insurance is required.

AMENITIES: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8

Call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857 or e-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz

DIRECTIONS: From I-83, get off Loganville and go N on Susquehanna Trail or Leaders Heights exit and go S on Susquehanna Trail. Turn on Valley Road headed west. There will be a 90 degree turn with a white barn on the left side. Club Farm Road is on the left before the barn. It is a long dirt township road cutting through the gaming association land. House is less than a mile down the road on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

