6767 CLUB FARM ROAD Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! 6767 Club Farm Road, York (Springfield Township) - SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! ON GAMING GROUNDS WITH GUNS AND DOGS

Enjoy the beauty of country living on a large gaming park with gun range and dog training association in Springfield Township (will hear shooting and dogs barking). DALLASTOWN SCHOOLS. 3 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms (w/ walk through) and large closets and carpet, large bathroom w/tub & shower and washer/dryer hookup and room for a folding table or hanging rack, living room w/ceiling fan and carpet, eat-in kitchen w/electric stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinets and breakfast bar, attic for storage, concrete basement w/ workbench area and weight room, replacement windows, large front porch with swing, large rear porch, nice yard with area for fire pit and picnic table and shed for mower. Tenant mows yard and shovels driveway and walkways. Greenway walking trail nearby to Loganville and close to Nixon Park. Minutes to I-83. $1195/mo plus pay electric, oil, propane and trash . Tenant occupied through June 30th. 24 hour notice for all showings and must meet criteria before shown.



***DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT***



UTILITIES: Tenant pays electric, oil, propane and trash. Renter's insurance is required.



AMENITIES: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher



NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8



Call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857 or e-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz



DIRECTIONS: From I-83, get off Loganville and go N on Susquehanna Trail or Leaders Heights exit and go S on Susquehanna Trail. Turn on Valley Road headed west. There will be a 90 degree turn with a white barn on the left side. Club Farm Road is on the left before the barn. It is a long dirt township road cutting through the gaming association land. House is less than a mile down the road on the left.



