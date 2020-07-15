Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1742 Rocky Rd. ***Dover school district*** - Due to the mandated Shut Down by Governor Tom Wolf, we are not able to show properties until further notice.



However, we are available to discuss the property, your rental needs and answer any questions you may have to make sure your rental search is as smooth as possible. **Should you be interested in submitting a rental application you can do so via our website. Application fees are non-refundable. We are unable to sign any leases at the moment.**



We will not rent a property without it being seen.



Our listings are available via our website @ www.ahpm.biz. Some properties have photos of the property. Once the shutdown has been lifted and we are able to resume business as normal contact me via email to set up a showing.



I can be reached by email at tgurreri1@ahpm.biz.



Once the shutdown has been lifted and we are able to resume business as normal contact me via email to set up a showing.



I look forward to hearing from you. Thank you again for your interest stay healthy and positive. Please



Charming 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom duplex with spacious living room, eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, leading out to a nice deck and patio area. Has attached 1-car garage. Central A/C. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry with washer and dryer provided. Full unfinished basement. House is on a dead end street.



***DOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT***



UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Renter's insurance is required.



AMENITIES: Stove, Refrigerator. Dishwasher



NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8



To arrange a showing, e-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz or call Teresa (717) 690-1857



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4732631)