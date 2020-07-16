All apartments in York County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

1350 Craley Road

1350 Craley Rd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1760190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1350 Craley Rd, York County, PA 17366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.
***Update: Due to Gov. Wolf's Mandate we are putting showings on hold until further notice. We will contact you after the mandate is lifted for the private showing.

4 Bedroom,
2 Baths,
Stove,
Washer/dryer hook up,
Off street parking,
No pets,
Tenant pays electric, sewer, oil and trash,
Red Lion School District,
Call Century 21 Dale Realty Co,
717-843-2869

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Craley Road have any available units?
1350 Craley Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1350 Craley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Craley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Craley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Craley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 1350 Craley Road offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Craley Road offers parking.
Does 1350 Craley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Craley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Craley Road have a pool?
No, 1350 Craley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Craley Road have accessible units?
No, 1350 Craley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Craley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Craley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Craley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Craley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
