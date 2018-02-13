All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

315 N Neville St

315 North Neville Street · (412) 687-4288
Location

315 North Neville Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Shadyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $980 · Avail. Jul 14

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1060 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more
Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
rl. Available for Spring and Fall occupancy.

Corona virus got you cooped up or concerned about viewing apartments? We can do a video tour through skype, zoom, facetime, etc. or send you a video. Just call us to set up a time. 412-687-4288

Wow! Talk about an awesome apartment for those wanting upscale living! Total transformation of this beautiful one bedroom unit. Pics speak for themselves. New laminate flooring and bedroom carpeting. Euro style kitchen with new appliances. Contemporary lighting. No other apartment like this for the price!!

Features include:

Full kitchen with DW; all black appliances, stylish single lever kit faucet w/sprayer
Recessed lights
Fantastic wall coverings
Large br with full closet
Stylish all ceramic bath
On site laundry
Super convenient to EVERYTHING. Shadyside, Oakland, Bloomfield, hospitals, school, shopping, buses

Only those with a discriminating taste for fine living should consider this unit.

For more info or a quick response, call Paramount Realty at 412-687-4288.

We answer (almost) all the time, 9am to 6pm, M-Sat. *If, by chance, you don't get a hold of us, please leave us a message. We will return your call.

(RLNE2334014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 N Neville St have any available units?
315 N Neville St has 4 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 N Neville St have?
Some of 315 N Neville St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 N Neville St currently offering any rent specials?
315 N Neville St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 N Neville St pet-friendly?
No, 315 N Neville St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 315 N Neville St offer parking?
Yes, 315 N Neville St does offer parking.
Does 315 N Neville St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 N Neville St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 N Neville St have a pool?
No, 315 N Neville St does not have a pool.
Does 315 N Neville St have accessible units?
No, 315 N Neville St does not have accessible units.
Does 315 N Neville St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 N Neville St has units with dishwashers.
