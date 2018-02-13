315 N Neville St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

rl. Available for Spring and Fall occupancy.



Corona virus got you cooped up or concerned about viewing apartments? We can do a video tour through skype, zoom, facetime, etc. or send you a video. Just call us to set up a time. 412-687-4288



Wow! Talk about an awesome apartment for those wanting upscale living! Total transformation of this beautiful one bedroom unit. Pics speak for themselves. New laminate flooring and bedroom carpeting. Euro style kitchen with new appliances. Contemporary lighting. No other apartment like this for the price!!



Features include:



Full kitchen with DW; all black appliances, stylish single lever kit faucet w/sprayer

Recessed lights

Fantastic wall coverings

Large br with full closet

Stylish all ceramic bath

On site laundry

Super convenient to EVERYTHING. Shadyside, Oakland, Bloomfield, hospitals, school, shopping, buses



Only those with a discriminating taste for fine living should consider this unit.



For more info or a quick response, call Paramount Realty at 412-687-4288.



We answer (almost) all the time, 9am to 6pm, M-Sat. *If, by chance, you don't get a hold of us, please leave us a message. We will return your call.



(RLNE2334014)