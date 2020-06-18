All apartments in Phoenixville
Phoenixville, PA
256 BRIDGE STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

256 BRIDGE STREET

256 Bridge Street · (610) 667-6655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.There are more units available and forthcoming, please contact us for details on additional options. This former drapery building is wrapping up final construction and finishes as it is transformed into Phoenixville's newest boutique apartment building. There are only 8 apartments total, comprised of one bedrooms and studios. The entire building has been renovated and you will be the first to live in these units. All units have brand new and modern finishes, 4 piece kitchen appliance package, Quartz counter tops, air conditioning, washer/dryers in the unit, Smart features, fire alarm, sprinkler systems and high ceilings. There is parking available for some units onsite and the three top floor units will have access to private roof decks. Don't pay for amenities elsewhere that you can't or won't use! Make this prime location your amenity! Showings are available now while we complete construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 BRIDGE STREET have any available units?
256 BRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 BRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 256 BRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 BRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
256 BRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 BRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 256 BRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenixville.
Does 256 BRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 256 BRIDGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 256 BRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 BRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 BRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 256 BRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 256 BRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 256 BRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 256 BRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 BRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 BRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 256 BRIDGE STREET has units with air conditioning.
