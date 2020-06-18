256 BRIDGE STREET

Amenities

We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.There are more units available and forthcoming, please contact us for details on additional options. This former drapery building is wrapping up final construction and finishes as it is transformed into Phoenixville's newest boutique apartment building. There are only 8 apartments total, comprised of one bedrooms and studios. The entire building has been renovated and you will be the first to live in these units. All units have brand new and modern finishes, 4 piece kitchen appliance package, Quartz counter tops, air conditioning, washer/dryers in the unit, Smart features, fire alarm, sprinkler systems and high ceilings. There is parking available for some units onsite and the three top floor units will have access to private roof decks. Don't pay for amenities elsewhere that you can't or won't use! Make this prime location your amenity! Showings are available now while we complete construction.