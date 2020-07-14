Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator carpet granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bike storage

The Peyton is located at 414 S 16th Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Peyton offers 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 571 to 727 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Bike Racks, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Dishwasher and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 19146 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.



Join us for our Open House!