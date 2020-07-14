All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
The Peyton
The Peyton

414 South 16th Street · (267) 214-6428
Location

414 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. Oct 3

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Peyton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
The Peyton is located at 414 S 16th Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Peyton offers 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 571 to 727 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Bike Racks, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Dishwasher and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 19146 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Join us for our Open House!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Peyton have any available units?
The Peyton has a unit available for $2,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Peyton have?
Some of The Peyton's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Peyton currently offering any rent specials?
The Peyton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Peyton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Peyton is pet friendly.
Does The Peyton offer parking?
Yes, The Peyton offers parking.
Does The Peyton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Peyton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Peyton have a pool?
No, The Peyton does not have a pool.
Does The Peyton have accessible units?
No, The Peyton does not have accessible units.
Does The Peyton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Peyton has units with dishwashers.
