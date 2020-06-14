All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
721 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 AM

721 SPRUCE STREET

721 Spruce Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Urban charm and spacious floor plans! This 2 bedroom (2nd bedroom is an open loft) unit is spacious and priced right! Located just one block from scenic Washington Square Park, our properties along Spruce Street are the perfect place to call home. These affordably priced properties are located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, as well as all forms of public transportation. Hardwood flooring Exposed brick walls Living room Master bath Some units with decorative fireplaces. Dishwasher, Microwave, and Laundry on site. PARKING OPTIONS AVAILABLE $225/month. Pictures are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
721 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 721 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
721 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 721 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 721 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 721 SPRUCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 721 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 721 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 721 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 721 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 721 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
