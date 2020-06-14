721 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Urban charm and spacious floor plans! This 2 bedroom (2nd bedroom is an open loft) unit is spacious and priced right! Located just one block from scenic Washington Square Park, our properties along Spruce Street are the perfect place to call home. These affordably priced properties are located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, as well as all forms of public transportation. Hardwood flooring Exposed brick walls Living room Master bath Some units with decorative fireplaces. Dishwasher, Microwave, and Laundry on site. PARKING OPTIONS AVAILABLE $225/month. Pictures are of a similar unit.