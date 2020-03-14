6126 N LAMBERT STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located on a quiet side street, this 2 bedroom home has so much to offer. Front porch, front and rear yards and a full basement. Freshly painted and new carpets through out. Large kitchen. Living & dining rooms and both bedrooms are all amply sized. Huge kitchen. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Won't last long, make your appointment today!Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.