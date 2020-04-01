All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:48 PM

5301 PINE STREET

5301 Pine Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5301 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5301 Pine St. is a one year old property featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and shared patio. There are must-have amenities like central air conditioning, washer/dryer, dishwasher, built-in microwave and garbage disposal. 5301 Pine Street is only blocks from the commercial thoroughfare of Baltimore Avenue including such venues as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker's, Dock Street, Amari's and Little Baby's Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet. Tenants pay gas, water and electricity. Good credit history a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 PINE STREET have any available units?
5301 PINE STREET has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 PINE STREET have?
Some of 5301 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5301 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 PINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5301 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 5301 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5301 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 5301 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5301 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5301 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
