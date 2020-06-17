4709 Lansing Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing East Mayfair 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Available now, at 4709 Lansing St., located in East Mayfair, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This brick rowhome features 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. The kitchen comes with tile flooring, a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are spacious and bright, with plenty of storage room and windows. Hardwood flooring through out. Property offers some recent renovations. Close to shopping, public transportation, and major travel routes.



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



(RLNE2638305)