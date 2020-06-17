All apartments in Philadelphia
4709 Lansing Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4709 Lansing Street

4709 Lansing Street · (215) 383-1439
Location

4709 Lansing Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Holmesburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4709 Lansing Street · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1046 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing East Mayfair 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Available now, at 4709 Lansing St., located in East Mayfair, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This brick rowhome features 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. The kitchen comes with tile flooring, a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are spacious and bright, with plenty of storage room and windows. Hardwood flooring through out. Property offers some recent renovations. Close to shopping, public transportation, and major travel routes.

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE2638305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Lansing Street have any available units?
4709 Lansing Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Lansing Street have?
Some of 4709 Lansing Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Lansing Street currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Lansing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Lansing Street pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Lansing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4709 Lansing Street offer parking?
No, 4709 Lansing Street does not offer parking.
Does 4709 Lansing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Lansing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Lansing Street have a pool?
No, 4709 Lansing Street does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Lansing Street have accessible units?
No, 4709 Lansing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Lansing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Lansing Street has units with dishwashers.
