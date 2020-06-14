All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4048 Powelton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4048 Powelton Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

4048 Powelton Ave

4048 Powelton Avenue · (267) 338-8157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4048 Powelton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful University City House - Property Id: 298242

Come experience these brilliant & upscale house in University City. As you can see, all are very spacious and feature a lot of natural light during the day. These warm, modern house is perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to live in a beautiful neighborhood. Move In Sept 1st
5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom plus extras. Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, granite counter tops, all wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, stove, microwave, and full size refrigerator. This unit boasts a full size front loading washer and dryer and tons of natural light.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298242
Property Id 298242

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Powelton Ave have any available units?
4048 Powelton Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 Powelton Ave have?
Some of 4048 Powelton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Powelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Powelton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Powelton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4048 Powelton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4048 Powelton Ave offer parking?
No, 4048 Powelton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4048 Powelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 Powelton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Powelton Ave have a pool?
No, 4048 Powelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Powelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4048 Powelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Powelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4048 Powelton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4048 Powelton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
St. Jude
5016 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity