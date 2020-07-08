All apartments in Philadelphia
2838 Island Avenue

2838 Island Avenue · (215) 275-2394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2838 Island Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Clearview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2838 Island Avenue · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS Eastwick 3bedroom Home Available NOW! - Located at 2828 Island Ave., located in the wonderful Eastwick neighborhood of Philadelphia, we have an incredible home for you to consider! This lovely home features 3 bedrooms and one bathroom! The gorgeous kitchen includes tile flooring, a stove, refrigerator, and ample cabinet/counter space. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable.

** First, last, and security to move in**
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5889071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 Island Avenue have any available units?
2838 Island Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2838 Island Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2838 Island Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 Island Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2838 Island Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2838 Island Avenue offer parking?
No, 2838 Island Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2838 Island Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 Island Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 Island Avenue have a pool?
No, 2838 Island Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2838 Island Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2838 Island Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 Island Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 Island Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2838 Island Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2838 Island Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
