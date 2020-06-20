All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1423 DICKINSON STREET

1423 Dickinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great studio in an amazing location half a block off of Broad Street. This fully updated studio is a short walk to the Broad Street line to access the rest of the city easily and conveniently. You can easily walk to Lincoln Square and shop at Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits, Starbucks and so much more! The unit itself has been fully updated with new flooring, granite counter-top, new kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, gas range with the range hood. Off the kitchen there is a walk in closet. The full bathroom has been fully renovated as well with gorgeous porcelain tile, brand new vanity and a stand up shower stall. This apartment is a walker's paradise with a walk score of 96!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 DICKINSON STREET have any available units?
1423 DICKINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 DICKINSON STREET have?
Some of 1423 DICKINSON STREET's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 DICKINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1423 DICKINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 DICKINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1423 DICKINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1423 DICKINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1423 DICKINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1423 DICKINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 DICKINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 DICKINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1423 DICKINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1423 DICKINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1423 DICKINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 DICKINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 DICKINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
