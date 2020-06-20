1423 DICKINSON STREET

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great studio in an amazing location half a block off of Broad Street. This fully updated studio is a short walk to the Broad Street line to access the rest of the city easily and conveniently. You can easily walk to Lincoln Square and shop at Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits, Starbucks and so much more! The unit itself has been fully updated with new flooring, granite counter-top, new kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, gas range with the range hood. Off the kitchen there is a walk in closet. The full bathroom has been fully renovated as well with gorgeous porcelain tile, brand new vanity and a stand up shower stall. This apartment is a walker's paradise with a walk score of 96!