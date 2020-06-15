All apartments in Philadelphia
1126 Buttonwood Street

1126 Buttonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Buttonwood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Callowhill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property Description:
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently upgraded townhome available now. Property comes with brand new carpets, sparkling clean appliances and a garage! Contact us now to schedule a showing!
Available 6/1!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Buttonwood Street have any available units?
1126 Buttonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1126 Buttonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Buttonwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Buttonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Buttonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1126 Buttonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Buttonwood Street does offer parking.
Does 1126 Buttonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Buttonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Buttonwood Street have a pool?
No, 1126 Buttonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Buttonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 Buttonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Buttonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Buttonwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Buttonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Buttonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
