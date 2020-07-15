702 Eden Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Guaranteed to steal your heart! In a great and well-maintained community, this charming condo offers it’s residents comfortable living and access to fantastic amenities. Whether it’s a cooling dip in the pool or a workout in the fitness center, enjoy these great community amenities in addition to a clubhouse as well. The wonderful, galley style kitchen comes equipped with appliances, lots of cabinet space, and pendant lighting to offer a luxurious feel. Featuring high ceilings and an open living space with a fireplace, you will have a perfect place to host gatherings with your closest loved ones. After a long day of work, hang out on the patio that overlooks a golf course and provides you with great views year round. A washer and dryer are included in the unit so no need to wait long hours at the laundromat. Conveniently located with easy access to Interstate 78 and Route 33 and just a short commute to several shopping and dining options means you can spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule your exclusive tour today before it’s gone!3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oWUBq5vokfw