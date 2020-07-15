All apartments in Northampton County
Find more places like 702 Eden Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northampton County, PA
/
702 Eden Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

702 Eden Terrace

702 Eden Terrace · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

702 Eden Terrace, Northampton County, PA 18042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Guaranteed to steal your heart! In a great and well-maintained community, this charming condo offers it’s residents comfortable living and access to fantastic amenities. Whether it’s a cooling dip in the pool or a workout in the fitness center, enjoy these great community amenities in addition to a clubhouse as well. The wonderful, galley style kitchen comes equipped with appliances, lots of cabinet space, and pendant lighting to offer a luxurious feel. Featuring high ceilings and an open living space with a fireplace, you will have a perfect place to host gatherings with your closest loved ones. After a long day of work, hang out on the patio that overlooks a golf course and provides you with great views year round. A washer and dryer are included in the unit so no need to wait long hours at the laundromat. Conveniently located with easy access to Interstate 78 and Route 33 and just a short commute to several shopping and dining options means you can spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule your exclusive tour today before it’s gone!3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oWUBq5vokfw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Eden Terrace have any available units?
702 Eden Terrace has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 Eden Terrace have?
Some of 702 Eden Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Eden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
702 Eden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Eden Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 702 Eden Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northampton County.
Does 702 Eden Terrace offer parking?
No, 702 Eden Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 702 Eden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Eden Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Eden Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 702 Eden Terrace has a pool.
Does 702 Eden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 702 Eden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Eden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Eden Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Eden Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Eden Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 702 Eden Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd
Easton, PA 18042
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St
Easton, PA 18042
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir
Easton, PA 18045

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PALansdale, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAHatboro, PAPrinceton, NJDoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJRoyersford, PAPottstown, PA
Harleysville, PAWashington, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PAPen Argyl, PABreinigsville, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAQuakertown, PAClinton, NJHigh Bridge, NJ
Dublin, PASellersville, PALambertville, NJFlemington, NJPanther Valley, NJHackettstown, NJSouderton, PAChalfont, PAHatfield, PAMontgomeryville, PAKulpsville, PANewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeSussex County Community College
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity