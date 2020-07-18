All apartments in Northampton County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:28 PM

1560 Merryweather Drive

1560 Merryweather Drive · (610) 346-8800
Location

1560 Merryweather Drive, Northampton County, PA 18015

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6888 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
FURNISHED RENTAL rests on a 3-acre parcel in the heart of Saucon Valley. Circular driveway leads to the stone estate residence, framed by mature trees, flagstone walkways & terraces. Magnificent 2-story entry with turned staircase. Wood floors & tiered crown moldings accent rooms grand in scale for memorable entertaining yet warm & inviting for everyday living. Fireplaces adorn the LR, sunken family room, & incredible master bedroom suite. Shining with new amenities, the kitchen boasts a quartz center island for prep & seating, gleaming white cabinetry & arched subway tile backsplash. The library is outfitted with built-in cabinetry & offers views of the grounds. 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 powder rooms. Expansive 2nd floor bonus room & custom-designed LL w/theatre room, bar & exercise room complement the floor plan. Minutes from SVCC, I-78, St.Luke's & LV hospitals. 1 month security deposit, tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

