1560 Merryweather Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking media room

FURNISHED RENTAL rests on a 3-acre parcel in the heart of Saucon Valley. Circular driveway leads to the stone estate residence, framed by mature trees, flagstone walkways & terraces. Magnificent 2-story entry with turned staircase. Wood floors & tiered crown moldings accent rooms grand in scale for memorable entertaining yet warm & inviting for everyday living. Fireplaces adorn the LR, sunken family room, & incredible master bedroom suite. Shining with new amenities, the kitchen boasts a quartz center island for prep & seating, gleaming white cabinetry & arched subway tile backsplash. The library is outfitted with built-in cabinetry & offers views of the grounds. 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 powder rooms. Expansive 2nd floor bonus room & custom-designed LL w/theatre room, bar & exercise room complement the floor plan. Minutes from SVCC, I-78, St.Luke's & LV hospitals. 1 month security deposit, tenant pays all utilities.