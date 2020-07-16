1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator parking playground pool

ALL NEW 'TOWER AT OAK HILL CONDO' FOR RENT. Recently renovated. Spacious corner 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on the 7th floor at the "Tower at Oak Hill Condominium". Penn Valley. Pa. This home has been recently renovated. The upgrades include a large open granite kitchen, new appliances, new cabinets, breakfast bar, tile floor. WASHER/DRYER. Sunny Corner Balcony! The rent includes heat, air conditioning, pool, 2 gyms, basement storage, 24 hr doorman, bulk cable 76.00 per month required, basement storage, playground, parking, minutes to center city Phila via #44 bus at front door and all major highways nearby. NO PETS