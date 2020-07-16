All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:15 PM

1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD

1600 Hagys Ford Road · (610) 667-9999
Location

1600 Hagys Ford Road, Montgomery County, PA 19072
Narberth

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7V · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1318 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
playground
pool
ALL NEW 'TOWER AT OAK HILL CONDO' FOR RENT. Recently renovated. Spacious corner 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on the 7th floor at the "Tower at Oak Hill Condominium". Penn Valley. Pa. This home has been recently renovated. The upgrades include a large open granite kitchen, new appliances, new cabinets, breakfast bar, tile floor. WASHER/DRYER. Sunny Corner Balcony! The rent includes heat, air conditioning, pool, 2 gyms, basement storage, 24 hr doorman, bulk cable 76.00 per month required, basement storage, playground, parking, minutes to center city Phila via #44 bus at front door and all major highways nearby. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD have any available units?
1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD have?
Some of 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD has a pool.
Does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD has units with air conditioning.
