stowe
21 Apartments for rent in Stowe, PA📍
2 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
2 Units Available
Highland Manor
850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
820 sqft
Conveniently located just off of the Pottstown Bypass, these apartments feature modern kitchens and come tastefully furnished. Pet-friendly apartment complex with pool and gym. Very close to Kenilworth Park for outdoor recreation.
3 Units Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
849 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.
East End South
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
983 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.
Washington-Rosedale
1 Unit Available
601 KING STREET
601 King Street, Pottstown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2330 sqft
Pottstown area gem!!HUGE 5 bedroom home.Renovated and remodeled top to bottom.All new paint, kitchen, and more...Plenty of space.Sec8 ok.mo + utils.Oil heat.
1 Unit Available
23 W 2ND STREET
23 West 2nd Street, Boyertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking.
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
471 CHARLOTTE STREET N
471 Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 471 CHARLOTTE STREET N in Pottstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1525 FARMINGTON AVENUE
1525 Farmington Avenue, Halfway House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Beautifully renovated and updated, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick Dutch Colonial home for rent in the Upper Pottsgrove School District. The family room on the main level can serve as a large main level bedroom with adjoining full bath and walk in closet.
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
359 N FRANKLIN STREET N
359 North Franklin Street, Pottstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Rent for one year with animals is $1250.00 per month. If tenant signs a two year lease agreement then the owner will drop rent to $1200.00 monthly.If tenant does not have pets the rent is $1100.00 per month.
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
1 Unit Available
2871 E HIGH STREET
2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA
Studio
$2,275
2572 sqft
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific
1 Unit Available
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR
330 Broad St, Spring City, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
RENOVATED 3rd floor Unit .. GAS Hot Water Baseboard Heat.. Electric Cooking.. Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen has 9'x8' Dining area, Lots of Cabinet storage PLUS 9'x4' Walk-in Pantry.
1 Unit Available
311 STAFFORD COURT
311 Stafford Ct, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2226 sqft
only 2+ year old, large townhouse floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1930 CAVALIER LANE
1930 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1624 sqft
You can not find a nicer rental on the market! This impeccably maintained townhome in the highly desirable Windsor Ridge Community features 3 bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bath.
1 Unit Available
50 FRUITVILLE ROAD
50 Fruitville Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
Enjoy simple living in this Cute & Clean Bungalow available for rent in SPRINGFORD School District. INCLUDES LARGE 2.5 car detached GARAGE. Home is Private & partially fenced in with convenient 1 floor living.
1 Unit Available
910 HARSDALE WAY
910 Harsdale Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2584 sqft
Stunning Hillshire end-unit townhouse well situated in the desirable Windsor Ridge community. The very bright main floor features a dramatic 2 story flyer, spacious living/dining/kitchen rooms. Butler's pantry off the kitchen hallway.
1 Unit Available
1824 DARLINGTON LANE
1824 Darlington Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1608 sqft
Stunning End unit townhome in desirable Windsor Ridge Community. The lovely home has an open floor plan, generous room sizes, kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
4407 Lobella Ct
4407 Lobella Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This stunning home in Chester Springs offers over 4,000 square feet of living space! The first floor features a lovely foyer along with an enormous living room with wall carpeting, floor to ceiling fireplace and large windows that allow tons of
1 Unit Available
50 RENNINGER ROAD
50 Renninger Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
900 sqft
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: Urban style 1 bedroom apartment in private country setting - everything new: dry wall, porcelain tile flooring, replacement windows, mini-split heating/AC systems & track lighting! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless
