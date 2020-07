Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Penn Weldy Apartments is a suburban, garden-style community situated among single family homes in Oreland, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious two bedroom apartment homes with open kitchens and large closets. Come home to Penn Weldy and enjoy an affordable and comfortable lifestyle. Enjoy shopping, dining and the commuter train all within walking distance to Penn Weldy. In addition, our location provides easy access to Route 309, the PA Turnpike and other major thoroughfares. By merely stepping outside your door, you can have it all!