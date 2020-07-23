/
/
chester county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
156 Apartments for rent in Chester County, PA📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
56 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
43 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,313
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
20 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
8 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
3 Units Available
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
$
39 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
34 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home! AVE Downingtown offers smart, stylish, seamless living with our unparalleled amenities and services including a 24-hour fitness center, monthly catered Resident Receptions, health and
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Manor
850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off of the Pottstown Bypass, these apartments feature modern kitchens and come tastefully furnished. Pet-friendly apartment complex with pool and gym. Very close to Kenilworth Park for outdoor recreation.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
9 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
12 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
15 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,573
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
12 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1141 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 AM
10 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Chester County area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, Lancaster, Wilmington, Norristown, and Newark have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA