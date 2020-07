Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center community garden courtyard 24hr gym green community on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal trash valet

450 Green apartment homes in Norristown, PA offers you convenience and affordable luxury. Our beautiful Norristown, PA apartments are situated in a quiet residential location, one block from West Norriton Township, yet minutes from the PA Turnpike, Route 202, I-76, and Route 476. Enjoy nearby shopping in King of Prussia and Plymouth Meeting, and easy access to Greater Philadelphia. Select homes feature newly renovated kitchens and bath finishes. Enjoy our fitness center, pool, flexible lease terms and unsurpassed customer service. Plus, 450 Green Apartments in Norristown, PA is pet friendly!