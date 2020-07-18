150 CANTERBURY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

One of few Upgraded Normandy Model with Over 3000SF of living space in highly desired Blue Bell CC. Open, Bright and cheery upgraded Kitchen with sliding glass door to a beautiful two-story deck just freshly painted. Family room with trac lightings and tiled wood-burning fireplace. Gleaming hardwood floor throughout the first & Second floor, All Newly replaced windows bring in a lots of lights. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with separate shower, soaking tub, double vanity, and skylight. Two more bedrooms share the hallway bath. Finished loft with new carpet and 2 skylights, Beautifully Finished walkout basement w/dry bar; great for entertaining. The back yard is very private. Easy access to Golf club, tennis court and two swimming pools for yearly enjoyment. Enjoy the simple life in luxury style.