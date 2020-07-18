All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 150 CANTERBURY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, PA
/
150 CANTERBURY LANE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

150 CANTERBURY LANE

150 Canterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

150 Canterbury Lane, Montgomery County, PA 19422

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
One of few Upgraded Normandy Model with Over 3000SF of living space in highly desired Blue Bell CC. Open, Bright and cheery upgraded Kitchen with sliding glass door to a beautiful two-story deck just freshly painted. Family room with trac lightings and tiled wood-burning fireplace. Gleaming hardwood floor throughout the first & Second floor, All Newly replaced windows bring in a lots of lights. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with separate shower, soaking tub, double vanity, and skylight. Two more bedrooms share the hallway bath. Finished loft with new carpet and 2 skylights, Beautifully Finished walkout basement w/dry bar; great for entertaining. The back yard is very private. Easy access to Golf club, tennis court and two swimming pools for yearly enjoyment. Enjoy the simple life in luxury style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 CANTERBURY LANE have any available units?
150 CANTERBURY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, PA.
What amenities does 150 CANTERBURY LANE have?
Some of 150 CANTERBURY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 CANTERBURY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
150 CANTERBURY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 CANTERBURY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 150 CANTERBURY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 150 CANTERBURY LANE offer parking?
No, 150 CANTERBURY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 150 CANTERBURY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 CANTERBURY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 CANTERBURY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 150 CANTERBURY LANE has a pool.
Does 150 CANTERBURY LANE have accessible units?
No, 150 CANTERBURY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 150 CANTERBURY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 CANTERBURY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 CANTERBURY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 CANTERBURY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd
Montgomery County, PA 19401
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St
Norristown, PA 19403
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr
Collegeville, PA 19426
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl
North Wales, PA 19454
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike
Montgomery County, PA 19118
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave
Haverford College, PA 19041

Similar Pages

Montgomery County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Willow Grove, PAArdmore, PADoylestown, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PADublin, PAQuakertown, PADowningtown, PAJenkintown, PARockledge, PACollegeville, PA
Audubon, PAAmbler, PABlue Bell, PAMaple Glen, PAExton, PAMalvern, PAWyncote, PAGlenside, PABroomall, PAHarleysville, PANorth Wales, PAChalfont, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden