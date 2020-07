Delwyn Bala Cynwyd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse concierge gym parking bbq/grill garage accessible elevator bike storage business center conference room courtyard internet access key fob access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living. In the middle of it all, your new address offers you exclusive access to shopping, restaurants, transportation, and premium comfort. Surrounded by local universities, parks, and the most charming historical streets of Bala Cynwyd, Narberth, and Ardmore, The Delwyn isn't just the first choice in apartment living-it's the only choice. For unparalleled convenience, amenities, and aesthetic, look no further than Bala Cynwyd's newest address.