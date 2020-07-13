All apartments in Glenside
Glenside House
Glenside House

40 Mount Carmel Ave · (215) 839-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One Bedroom Special: Get $500 off the 2nd month's rent with a move-in within 30 days of applying. Select homes only. Subject to change.
Location

40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glenside House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
patio / balcony
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Located in Montgomery County, you will find that Glenside House is convenient to everything! Shopping, restaurants and public transportation, such as, SEPTA are within walking distance. Just a short trip from Willow Grove Mall, Wal-Mart, Pathmark, Aldi, and other stores. Tour one of our apartment homes and you'll see why living here is an experience…Live the lifestyle and celebrate the location of Glenside House, an apartment community professionally managed by Scully Company. Managing Communities people are proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glenside House have any available units?
Glenside House has 2 units available starting at $1,158 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glenside House have?
Some of Glenside House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glenside House currently offering any rent specials?
Glenside House is offering the following rent specials: One Bedroom Special: Get $500 off the 2nd month's rent with a move-in within 30 days of applying. Select homes only. Subject to change.
Is Glenside House pet-friendly?
Yes, Glenside House is pet friendly.
Does Glenside House offer parking?
Yes, Glenside House offers parking.
Does Glenside House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glenside House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenside House have a pool?
No, Glenside House does not have a pool.
Does Glenside House have accessible units?
Yes, Glenside House has accessible units.
Does Glenside House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glenside House has units with dishwashers.
Does Glenside House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glenside House has units with air conditioning.
