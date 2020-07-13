Amenities
Located in Montgomery County, you will find that Glenside House is convenient to everything! Shopping, restaurants and public transportation, such as, SEPTA are within walking distance. Just a short trip from Willow Grove Mall, Wal-Mart, Pathmark, Aldi, and other stores. Tour one of our apartment homes and you'll see why living here is an experience…Live the lifestyle and celebrate the location of Glenside House, an apartment community professionally managed by Scully Company. Managing Communities people are proud to call home.