Lynnewood Gardens

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Utility set up fee, $5 parking sticker fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Under 50lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street Parking is Free, Off Street Parking $5 per year. Garage parking $65/month.