Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court 24hr laundry cc payments conference room courtyard dog park e-payments playground

Discover better rental living in our garden style apartment community located in serene Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Close to city conveniences in Center City, Philadelphia and near important transportation hubs, Lynnewood Gardens offers the access you need with the tranquil lifestyle you deserve!



Located on a sprawling 122 acres of landscaped grounds, Lynnewood Gardens features resort-like amenities and ample opportunities for recreation. Enjoy our magnificent resident clubhouse and multiple playgrounds, courts and pet stations. Our free shuttle service provides easy access to local shopping and dining hotspots and our student shuttle services local colleges and graduate schools.



Choose from a variety of apartment styles including 1 Bedroom & 2 Bedroom apartments and 3 Bedroom Townhomes. All Lynnewood Gardens Apartments boast private entrances for your convenience! Explore our community gallery including our renovated apartment options & schedule your personal tour today! We'd love to show you around.