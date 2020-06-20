All apartments in Wyncote
Lynnewood Gardens
Lynnewood Gardens

1950 Ashbourne Road · (267) 262-5835
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL! Enjoy $64 OFF Monthly Rent on Select 2-Bedroom Apartment Homes! * *First 12-Month of Lease. *Qualified Applicants Must Move In by August 14, 2020. *Cannot be combined with other offers.
Rent Special
4th of July SPECIAL! Enjoy $64 OFF Monthly Rent on Select 2-Bedroom Apartment Homes! * *First 12-Month of Lease. *Qualified Applicants Must Move In by August 14, 2020. *Cannot be combined with other offers.
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL! Enjoy $55 OFF Monthly Rent on ALL Apartment Homes! * *Qualified Applicants Must Move In by July 17, 2020. *Hurry in - Limited time only!
Location

1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA 19027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Modern 1 Bedroom-1

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Victorian 1 Bedroom-1

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Dynasty 1 Bedroom-1

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Colonial 2 Bedroom-1

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Colonial 2 Bedroom-2

$1,610

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Renaissance 3 Bedroom-1

$1,825

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Renaissance 3 Bedroom-2

$2,005

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lynnewood Gardens.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
24hr laundry
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
playground
Discover better rental living in our garden style apartment community located in serene Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Close to city conveniences in Center City, Philadelphia and near important transportation hubs, Lynnewood Gardens offers the access you need with the tranquil lifestyle you deserve!\n\nLocated on a sprawling 122 acres of landscaped grounds, Lynnewood Gardens features resort-like amenities and ample opportunities for recreation. Enjoy our magnificent resident clubhouse and multiple playgrounds, courts and pet stations. Our free shuttle service provides easy access to local shopping and dining hotspots and our student shuttle services local colleges and graduate schools.\n\nChoose from a variety of apartment styles including 1 Bedroom & 2 Bedroom apartments and 3 Bedroom Townhomes. All Lynnewood Gardens Apartments boast private entrances for your convenience! Explore our community gallery including our renovated apartment options & schedule your personal tour today! We'd love to show you around.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Utility set up fee, $5 parking sticker fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Under 50lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Street Parking is Free, Off Street Parking $5 per year. Garage parking $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lynnewood Gardens have any available units?
Lynnewood Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,040, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,345, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,825. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Lynnewood Gardens have?
Some of Lynnewood Gardens's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lynnewood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Lynnewood Gardens is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SPECIAL! Enjoy $64 OFF Monthly Rent on Select 2-Bedroom Apartment Homes! * *First 12-Month of Lease. *Qualified Applicants Must Move In by August 14, 2020. *Cannot be combined with other offers.
Is Lynnewood Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Lynnewood Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Lynnewood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Lynnewood Gardens offers parking.
Does Lynnewood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lynnewood Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lynnewood Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Lynnewood Gardens has a pool.
Does Lynnewood Gardens have accessible units?
No, Lynnewood Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Lynnewood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lynnewood Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Lynnewood Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lynnewood Gardens has units with air conditioning.
