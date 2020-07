Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage garage tennis court accessible elevator 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Maybrook fuses classic architecture with top-of-the-line amenities. Our iconic Wynnewood mansion dating back to 1881 offers a one-of-a-kind amenity base with a grand hall entry, library, parlor, game room, and formal dining room all impeccably decorated. Spark your curiosity by exploring our 35-acres of sprawling, wooded grounds. Select from spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans with den and loft options, all featuring premium finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, under cabinet LED lighting, plank flooring, and custom closet organizers. Plus, convenient direct access to the adjacent train station with only a short 15 minute ride to Center City. At Maybrook you can find - and lose - yourself in any way you choose. You have the choice here to pursue your passion, wherever it might take you. And no matter where you wander, you can always have the freedom to come home.