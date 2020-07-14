All apartments in Montgomery County
1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE

1055 West Germantown Pike · (866) 677-6937
Location

1055 West Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA 19403

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Here's a great opportunity to lease an office with warehouse space or just the office space. Great frontage on Germantown Pike near Trooper Road. Plenty of parking. The front is office space, with warehouse space in the rear. Office space is 1650 sg ft, and warehouse space is 1250. Tenant can reconfigure office space to suit your needs. It currently has an open space in the front, like a reception area. There are 3 office spaces and another larger space toward the rear. There are 2 bathrooms in the office space. The warehouse is currently divided into 2 spaces, with the loading docs separate from the storage by a dividing wall, which can be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE have any available units?
1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE offers parking.
Does 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE have a pool?
No, 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE have accessible units?
No, 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
