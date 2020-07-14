1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE

Amenities

Here's a great opportunity to lease an office with warehouse space or just the office space. Great frontage on Germantown Pike near Trooper Road. Plenty of parking. The front is office space, with warehouse space in the rear. Office space is 1650 sg ft, and warehouse space is 1250. Tenant can reconfigure office space to suit your needs. It currently has an open space in the front, like a reception area. There are 3 office spaces and another larger space toward the rear. There are 2 bathrooms in the office space. The warehouse is currently divided into 2 spaces, with the loading docs separate from the storage by a dividing wall, which can be removed.