Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Set on the grounds of an old Main Line estate, the 429 Apartments offer spacious homes with balconies overlooking spectacular views & well-maintained private grounds. Each of our apartments provide natural light and a functional and fluid layout. With the convenience of heat, hot water, air-conditioning, electricity and gas included, this residence offers exceptional value!



Located on Montgomery Avenue in the heart of Haverford, this building offers exceptional floor plans in a terrific central location. Residents often enjoy relaxing on their balconies, or making use of the beautiful green lawn behind the complex with peaceful benches, trellises and rows of beautiful sycamore trees.