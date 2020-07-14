All apartments in Haverford College
429 Montgomery Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA 19041
Haverford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 429 Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Set on the grounds of an old Main Line estate, the 429 Apartments offer spacious homes with balconies overlooking spectacular views & well-maintained private grounds. Each of our apartments provide natural light and a functional and fluid layout. With the convenience of heat, hot water, air-conditioning, electricity and gas included, this residence offers exceptional value!

Located on Montgomery Avenue in the heart of Haverford, this building offers exceptional floor plans in a terrific central location. Residents often enjoy relaxing on their balconies, or making use of the beautiful green lawn behind the complex with peaceful benches, trellises and rows of beautiful sycamore trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $175
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Parking Lot; Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Apartments have any available units?
429 Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haverford College, PA.
What amenities does 429 Apartments have?
Some of 429 Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
429 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 429 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 429 Apartments offers parking.
Does 429 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Apartments have a pool?
No, 429 Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 429 Apartments have accessible units?
No, 429 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 Apartments has units with air conditioning.
