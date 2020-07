Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Park Square is King of Prussia’s premier apartment community. Located mere minutes from King of Prussia Mall and KOP Town Center, Park Square is close to over 400 great stores and restaurants to please every palate. In-home standards like quartz countertops, stainless appliances, washers and dryers, high ceilings, and private balconies provide the high style of living residents expect. Upscale community features including a resort-style pool, cutting-edge fitness center, and co-working spaces, provide for a luxury lifestyle and make any resident pleased to return home. Make yourself at home in Park Square. Schedule your personal tour today! We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.